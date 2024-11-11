Why the delay in mailing Cascade County property tax bills?

Cascade County officials say that the mailing of the Cascade County 2024 Property Tax Bills will be delayed due the recertification of the FY 2024-2025 mill levies.

The Cascade County Treasurer's Office anticipates that statements will be issued by the end of November 2024.

Tax payments for the first half will be due December 31, 2024.

Property Tax Assistance Programs Exemption payments will be due January 21, 2025.

Once the tax bills are mailed out, people will have 30 days to pay their property tax bill.

Please direct any questions to the Cascade County Property Tax Department by calling 406-454-6850.

