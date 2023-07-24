Amtrak: 'Empire Builder' passenger train is stopped east of Shelby

GREAT FALLS — The Amtrak "Empire Builder" passenger train has stopped east of Shelby and west of Havre.

Just after 2 p.m. on Monday, July 24, 2023, Amtrak said on social media that the train departed Seattle early this morning and is now stopped east of Shelby.

Amtrak has not yet released a reason for the stoppage, nor provided a precise location.

There is no word on whether the stoppage is related to clean-up from Saturday's freight train derailment several miles east of Havre.

We will update you if we get more information.



