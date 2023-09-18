'Bear Aware' training coming up in Shelby

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks will host a bear awareness education event in Shelby on Monday, September 25.

It will run from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Marias River Electric Cooperative at 910 Roosevelt Highway.

The free event will include bear spray demonstrations with inert training spray and a fake charging bear, bear safety and biology information, tips on bear identification with mounts, tracks, skulls, and giveaways.

Free bear spray will be provided to the first 25 adult participants who complete bear spray training, which will be held at 3, 4, and 5 p.m.



Other upcoming bear awareness events:

Sept 26 in Helena , 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (2668 Broadwater Ave)

, 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. (2668 Broadwater Ave) Sept 27 in Butte, 11:30 a.m. 4 p.m. (Montana Tech)

Click here to visit the 'Bear Aware' FWP site.