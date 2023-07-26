City of Havre announces water testing violation from 2022

GREAT FALLS — The City of Havre water treatment plant violated a drinking water standard involving improper testing for disinfection byproducts in the past year.

According to the city, they are required to monitor drinking water for specific contaminants on a quarterly basis to ensure drinking water meets health standards.

Monitoring and testing for disinfection byproducts was not completed from July through September of 2022, and they can not be sure of the quality of their drinking water at that time.

A sample was taken in October 2022 and came back in compliance with standards established by the Montana Department of Environmental Quality.

According to the notice, people who drink water containing disinfection byproducts in excess over time may experience problems with their liver, kidneys, or central nervous system, and may have an increased risk of cancer.

The city is asking that you share this information with anyone who drinks this water, especially those who may not have received a direct notice.

For more information, you can call Trevor Mork at 406-265-4941.