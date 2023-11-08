Watch Now
Collision reported involving FedEx truck and train on the Hi-Line

kremlin montana map.jpg
Posted at 10:42 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 12:42:23-05

GREAT FALLS — A Fedex truck and a train reportedly collided along the Montana Hi-Line on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

It happened near mile marker 365 of US Highway 2 at about 8:15 a.m., according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

That's about two miles east of the town of Kremlin, and 17 miles west of Havre.

A witness told KRTV that the truck driver was not seriously injured and was cleared by paramedics.

There is no word at this point on the cause of the collision.

We will update you if we get more information.

