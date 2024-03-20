Coming up: Hi-Line Winter Brewfest in Havre

HAVRE — In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the upcoming Winter Brewfest happening in Havre on Saturday, March 23, 2024. It will at the Great Northern Fairgrounds from 4pm until 9pm. Click here for more information.
Reporter Paul Sanchez provided the following transcript:
The Brewfest is hitting the Hi-Line at the Bigger, Better Barn, this Saturday. I drove over to Havre to speak with Dave Martins about this community fundraising event.
Coming up this Saturday from 4 to 9 at the Bigger, Better Barn at the Great Northern Fairgrounds here in Havre. This will be our seventh year and we've got brewers coming from all over the state bringing beers, wine, seltzers ciders and some nonalcoholic beer options. There'll be food concessions and live music from the Steve Keller Band.
Sarah Randolph owner of Wine Time MT says yeah, they actually just approached me last week and said, Hey, would you want to serve some wine? So it works out. I'm actually going to have sweet reds and whites available for pour and will be some new stuff. I haven't been to Brewfest before as far as a vendor, so I'm kind of excited about that. They're buying the wine. I'm just going to be there to pour and provide information on the wines.
Head Brewer Michael Garrity says being a part of the Brewfest here in Havre at the Bigger Better Barn it's pretty great you know volunteer our time to try to make the ski hill a better place but just trying to have some fun and serve some beer and you know, make some money for the ski hill.
The Bear Paw Ski Bowl is ran by volunteers from your community and the Hi-Line Winter BrewFest is a great time to show your support to your community and the Bear Paw Ski Bowl. For more information, Click Here.