Havre chef wins Farm-to-Table Award for 'Farmer Meets Foodie'

HAVRE — Sarah Manuel, chef and owner of Farmer Meets Foodie, recently won an unexpected and prestigious award, earning the title of "Best Farm-to-Table Company in Montana."

Manuel was both surprised and honored when she received a letter from the Montana Secretary of State, informing her of the accolade.

"I didn’t even know it was a competition," Manuel said, recalling the moment she opened the letter.

"I was just going about my normal day-to-day business when I found out, and I was like, 'Wow, we really are the best farm-to-table company!'"

Farmer Meets Foodie started as a food truck but has since evolved into a sought-after catering service known for its commitment to locally sourced ingredients.

The business lives up to its name by prioritizing partnerships with local farmers and producers, ensuring the freshest and highest-quality ingredients for every dish.

A True Farm-to-Table Concept

Manuel is passionate about working directly with local farms, and she emphasizes that the business’s menu is designed based on the available seasonal ingredients.

"We didn't write a menu and then try to find a couple of local ingredients to stick in," Manuel explained. "Instead, we made a list of all the local ingredients we had access to and wrote the menu from there. It’s all about terroir—ingredients that are grown together in the same region naturally taste great together."

In her kitchen, Manuel’s focus is on dishes that strike a balance between comfort food and elegance. One of her specialties is beef bourguignon, made with chuck roast raised right on her family’s ranch.

"We sear the beef, then braise it overnight with red wine, tomatoes, and fresh herbs. It’s hearty and comforting but still feels fancy and special," she said.

An Award That Reflects a Growing Movement

For Manuel, the award is more than just recognition for her business; it’s also a testament to a growing movement in Montana that values sustainability and local food sourcing.

"It was really cool to get that letter and have it be an affirmation that people are noticing our efforts to source as many local ingredients as we can," she shared.

Farmer Meets Foodie continues to grow, bolstered by community support and the increasing demand for farm-to-table dining.

As the business moves forward, Manuel hopes to keep showcasing the incredible variety of local ingredients that Montana has to offer while maintaining her approach of accessible, yet special, comfort food.

