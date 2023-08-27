Havre Trails hosts annual Brewfest Fundraiser

HAVRE — At Pepin Park in Havre, the fifth annual Brewfest is raising money for Havre Trails. The fundraiser included live music from Fort Benton’s The Lucky Valentines, food trucks, and thirty beers on tap.

“We’re just really excited,” Lindsey Bennett, president of Havre Trails, said, “It’s a great day, it’s a beautiful day, and we’re thankful for all our collaborators, all of our sponsors, we couldn’t do this without our sponsors, and our distributors and breweries who come and help us out, and the food trucks.”

Havre Trails is a nonprofit volunteer organization that has existed since 2015. The small but mighty group’s goal is to promote, improve, and expand the trail network in the Havre Hill County area. Aside from Brewfest, they also host montly meetings and hiking trips throughout the year.

Brewfest has been a huge success every year, with attendance estimated between 700 and 1,000 guests and raising close to $15,000 for Havre Trails. The funds from this year will go to general upkeep of the trails, as well as helping Havre Trails move forward on a potential project in the Saddle Butte area.

You can find more information about this year’s Brewfest here:

(https://www.facebook.com/events/2131947846992030/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D)

You can find out more about Havre trails on their facebook: (facebook.com/havretrails). You can ask to join their email list by emailing havretrails@gmail.com.