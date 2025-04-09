Watch Now
Neighborhood NewsHi-Line

Actions

Investigation continues into 'fatal incident' in Liberty County

Investigation into 'fatal incident' underway in Liberty County
MTN News
Investigation into 'fatal incident' underway in Liberty County
Investigation into 'fatal incident' underway in Liberty County
Posted
and last updated

GREAT FALLS - Sheriff's deputies responded to an "fatal incident" in Liberty County on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, that resulted in the death of one person.

WATCH:

Investigation into 'fatal incident' underway in Liberty County

It happened on Second Street East in the town of Chester.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released, nor the cause or manner of the person's death; next of kin has been notified.

Liberty County Sheriff Nick Erickson said at the time that an investigation is underway, and it is being led by the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.

He noted that there is no threat to the community, and declined to release any other details, saying that all further information would be provided by the DCI.

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, we contacted the DCI to ask if they were able to release any new details.

The Montana Department of Justice replied: "We are looking into this."

We will update you when we get more information.

TRENDING
Gruesome maiming of a cow in Chouteau County 1 person dead, 3 injured in Glacier County crash REAL ID deadline approaches Cascade County jail: no more mug shots online

chester montana map

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App