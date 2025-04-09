Investigation continues into 'fatal incident' in Liberty County

GREAT FALLS - Sheriff's deputies responded to an "fatal incident" in Liberty County on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, that resulted in the death of one person.

It happened on Second Street East in the town of Chester.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released, nor the cause or manner of the person's death; next of kin has been notified.

Liberty County Sheriff Nick Erickson said at the time that an investigation is underway, and it is being led by the Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation.

He noted that there is no threat to the community, and declined to release any other details, saying that all further information would be provided by the DCI.

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, we contacted the DCI to ask if they were able to release any new details.

The Montana Department of Justice replied: "We are looking into this."

We will update you when we get more information.