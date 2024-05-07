Roof at Shelby High School damaged by wind

We have received several reports that a section of the roof at Shelby High School partially collapsed due to high winds on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that it happened at about 1 p.m. Wind gusts in the area exceeded 70 miles per hour at the time.

At this point, there are no reports of any injuries.

A witness told KRTV that the school has been evacuated.

The Toole County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook: "If you’re picking up your kids from school because of the weather incident, please get them at the back of the high school gymnasium near the AG building. (North Side)"

Elliott Crump, Superintendent Shelby Public School District, said in a news release:

As a result of severe weather conditions, including high winds, a portion of the Junior High / High School Building’s waterproofing system detached. The Shelby Fire Department removed the separated portions of the waterproofing system. At this time, we believe all structural aspects of the roof are still intact. The District has contacted a contractor who will be in Shelby tomorrow, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. As soon as the rain subsides, the contractor is prepared to make the necessary repairs to the waterproofing system. We will decide later today regarding student attendance in the Junior High / High School building for tomorrow, Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

