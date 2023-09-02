Search continues for missing Wolf Point teen

GREAT FALLS — The search continues for 18-year old Stonehail Moccasin near Wolf Point after he jumped into the Missouri River to help others in distress.

Roosevelt County Sheriff Jason Frederick said in a news release that early on Saturday, August 26, 2023, deputies and Fort Peck Tribal Officers were were dispatched to the Missouri River just south of Wolf Point for a report of a missing person, later identified as Moccasin.

Several people were at the river when witnesses reported that several people were in the water and were caught by the current.

Moccasin and another man helped those people out of the water, but Sheriff Frederick said that Moccasin was unable to get back to shore and has not been seen since.

The Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office and the Fort Peck Tribes initiated a search of the river and surrounding area, and since then, searchers have been utilizing boats, helicopters, and airplanes to try finding him.

Searchers and boats from Roosevelt County, Fort Peck Tribes, Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, and U.S. Customs & Border Protection have been in the water and in the air since Saturday and will continue.

Sheriff Frederick added that sheriffs from Valley, Rosebud, Park, Lewis & Clark, Cascade, and Stillwater counties have sent or are sending people, equipment, boats, and aircraft to help with the search.

Sheriff Frederick added, “Our thoughts and our efforts are in support of Stonehail’s family and friends. Any river, but especially the Missouri, presents hidden dangers to the public and to searchers. Strong currents that appear calm, hidden trees, and debris all can create a tragedy in an instant. I am very grateful to our neighbors and other counties for their support.”



