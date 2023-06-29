Shelby welcomes Marias Healthcare Facility

SHELBY — While Marias Healthcare aims to serve as a leader in providing quality health and wellness to surrounding areas, they have just expanded that mission, as staff and administration celebrated the opening of their new facility in Shelby, located at West Park Drive, taking over the old Shopko location.

Members of the Shelby community were invited to the public celebration as TNL Painting did the finishing touches on the building. The event featured keynote speakers as well as a public tour of the facility.

Jamie Brownell, who serves as the CEO of Marias Healthcare spoke on the opening of the new facility.

"It means a lot that we are able to stabilize health care for our communities. Valier, Conrad, Sunburst, and all the little towns around it."However, the event is more than just a celebration of a new facility. One of the ultimate goals that Marias Healthcare strives for, is increasing access to full healthcare services in rural Montana.

MTN News

"We are a safety net that will be here for a very long time," Brownell said. "We work very hard every day to increase access, reduce waiting times and reduce barriers that our patients face. In Montana, travel is one of those barriers. So we try and get to the patients.

A major addition to the town, and a mission that is ongoing, Montana USDA Rural Development Director, Kathleen Williams expressed the importance collaboration played and why it's essential moving forward.

Williams stated, "rural development is all about fostering the prosperity and the stability of rural Montana and rural America, and so we're completely honored to be a financial partner with a bit of a grant and also a loan guarantee with our lending partner, Glacier Bank. We're just really proud to be involved in helping maintain community health care options for Montanans, not only in Shelby, but very large surrounding areas

Urgent care services will be available starting July 5th. Brownell said they will open their hours from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 to 5 on Saturdays.

Brownell said, "Our patients don't know when they are getting sick, or their children come home from school sick, and they should not have to face an ER cost."



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

