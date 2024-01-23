Tough times for Salvation Army in Havre

HAVRE — After a disappointing “Kettle Season” and the incredible cold Montana experienced in the last few weeks, the Salvation Army Service Center in Havre is struggling to find enough money to help its community.

“Our kettles did not raise us as much money as we had hoped for this last kettle season,” Trina Crawford, Director of the Havre Service Center said, “And with that comes the fact that you have to cut back a little bit.”

Crawford explained that they are down about $5,000 compared to kettle earnings last year. Couple that with sheltering people during the extreme cold, and the service center is trying to make a little money go a long way. The issue with lodging people in motels is that it is an expensive and short term solution, and the service center tries to help find long term solutions for the people of Havre.

“The cutbacks look like, that we can't help as many people as we normally help,” Crawford said, “It also looks like, that we can't help them as much as we used to be able to help them.”

To make matters worse, Crawford says as COVID aid diminishes, combined with rising inflation, people are struggling more and more.

“The needs that we've had compared to a year ago are up about 30%,” Crawford said.

The service center’s informational pamphlet says that they exist “To help people in their greatest time of need.” Because of the extreme circumstances, they are struggling to do so.

“If it's 32 degrees or lower, you risk people dying,” Crawford said, “And I feel that it's our community's responsibility, that if people are in the position where they are not housed, that they do have a safe place to go.”

To donate to the Service Center, you can mail a check to the Salvation Army, PO Box 418, Havre, MT 59501. You can also drop off cash or a check at the Salvation Army thrift store, located at 322 Third Street in Havre. If you would like to donate online, click here.

