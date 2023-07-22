Watch Now
Train derailment reported in Hill County

Viewer Photo
Posted at 6:45 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 21:02:38-04

We have received several reports of a multi-car train derailment in Hill County.

It reportedly happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023.

Witnesses tell us it happened about five to seven miles east of Havre.

At this point, there are no reports of any injuries, nor the suspected cause of the derailment.

We will update you when we get more information.

