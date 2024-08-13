GREAT FALLS — Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services has issued an “attempt to locate” alert for Gabriel Calfbossribs of Browning.

According to BLES, Gabriel was last seen on Saturday, August 3, 2024.

According to the "Find Gabriel Calfbossribs" Facebook page, it is very unusual for him to be out of contact for this long.

Gabriel is 42 years old, 6’1” tall, weighs about 260 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call BLES at 406-338-4000, Kelly Fitzgerald at 406-845-3933, or Danny Calfbossribs at 406-845-2857.

