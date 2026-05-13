BROWNING — Blackfeet Community College hosted its annual Health Day alongside the Spring Open House on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Brianna Juneau reports - watch the video here:

Blackfeet Community College hosts Health Day and Spring Open House

The event brings together community members, partners, and campus programs under the theme “Sokimmohsit. Iipaitapiiyit. Kii. Iksimatsi-taki (Feel good. Be alive. Be glad).”

Attendees learned about traditional knowledge such as smudging, and the use of herbs, roots, and berries.