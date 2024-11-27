Browning students celebrate Indigenous heroes with 'wax museum'

BROWNING — First-grade students at Bullshoe Elementary School in Browning gathered with their families on Tuesday, November 26, 2024, to showcase their research and celebrate local Indigenous heroes. The unique event highlighted figures from Blackfeet and other Indigenous communities, blending education, culture, and public speaking.

Students in Browning host 'living wax museum'

Celebrating Indigenous Role Models

Teacher Marci Burd, who led the initiative, explained, “Today, we had our first Indigenous wax museum. It consisted of my students highlighting 21 different past and present people from different reservations, mainly Blackfeet.”

The students embodied their chosen heroes, presenting what inspired them most. “What inspired you about your person?” Burd asked one student. The young learner replied, “I like her. Give me her ten years of hard work. I will be just like him.”

Ronald Crawford, a first grader, shared his enthusiasm for the event: “I like it that we get to talk and show our words that we’ve been practicing.”

A Cultural and Educational Milestone

The event allowed students to connect with their heritage while developing new skills. Burd emphasized the importance of incorporating culture and language into education. “I think it’s really important that our kids have people to look up to, to be influenced and motivated by Indigenous people,” she said.

She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to integrate Blackfeet language and culture into the curriculum: “We’re so busy with curriculum, and I’m super thankful for Bush Elementary. We have the opportunity to incorporate our language and culture, and I’m super glad my kids get that.”

Inspired by Student Engagement

The wax museum was inspired by the students’ response to a previous lesson. Burd recalled, “It was Native American Month, and we hit it hard at the beginning of the year. I was teaching my kids our stories, and I was super impressed with how they could reiterate these stories and contain all this information.”

Burd noted that when students are interested in what they’re learning, their engagement and retention soar.

A Message to Other Educators

Burd encouraged other educators to embrace cultural learning in their classrooms. “Take that leap and teach your kids. Expose them to your language, expose them to your culture, and don’t underestimate them. These guys are seven years old, and they got up here, doing public speaking and remembering everything about their people. It was just a really good day for them.”

Skyleigh Juneau, another first grader, summed it up beautifully: “It’s all about family and Blackfeet.”

This wax museum event not only brought families together but also gave the students a platform to honor their heritage and build confidence for the future.