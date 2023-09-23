Celebrating Native American Day in Great Falls (video)
Celebrating Native American Day in Great Falls
Posted at 12:29 PM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 14:33:02-04
Native American Day is celebrated on the fourth Friday of September every year. One effort put forth by several organizations in Great Falls aims to educate kids through various entertaining activities. In the video above, reporter Cade Menter talked with organizers at the Boys & Girls Club of Cascade County to find out the purpose of this event.
