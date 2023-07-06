Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway dedication
Blackfeet Reservation - July 6, 2023
A stretch of US Highway 89 in Glacier County is now officially the "Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway." Old Person, the longest serving elected tribal official in the U.S., died in October 2021 at the age of 92.
Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway dedicationPhoto by: MTN News Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway dedicationPhoto by: MTN News MT State Senator Susan Webber, sponsor of the bill to dedicate the highwayPhoto by: MTN News Chief Earl Old PersonPhoto by: MTN News Chief Earl Old Person Memorial Highway dedicationPhoto by: MTN News