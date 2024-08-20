Coming up: Little Shell Tribe powwow

GREAT FALLS — The Little Shell Tribe will host a powwow on Saturday, August 24, and Sunday, August 25, with a focus on veterans and elders.

The event runs from noon until 10pm.

This two-day cultural event is free and open to all. Grand Entry each day at noon.

Come and enjoy the sights and sounds of a fun-filled weekend of dancing, drumming, food trucks, raffles, and more.

It will be at the New Arbor at 3300 Sixth Street NW in Great Falls.

In case of rain, the event will be moved to Paris Gibson Education Center (2400 Central Avenue).

For more information, call Alisa at 406-868-7980, or click here.