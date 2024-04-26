Watch Now
Neighborhood NewsIndian Country

Actions

Heart Butte delays decision on school superintendent

Heart Butte delays decision on superintendent
Posted at 11:10 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 14:15:53-04

HEART BUTTE — In the video above, Brianna Juneau reports from Heart Butte about a meeting to address the issue of hiring a new school superintendent.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App