Helena Indian Alliance provides free dental care for tribal members

For the first time, Helena Indian Alliance brings free dental services to tribal members on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It is a partnership with Little Shell Tribal Health and Smiles Across Montana.

Helena Indian Alliance says they have been taking appointments for the last few months, but walk-ins are also welcome.

The only requirement is that a patient is a tribal member or a descendant.

Helena Indian Alliance says their goal is to bridge the gap in care, and taking care of a person's smile can be a significant factor in their confidence.

"Your mouth is a part of your body. It affects whether or not you have the confidence to get a job. It affects whether or not you have the confidence to smile. Things compound each other and affect every aspect of your life," said Katelyn Griepp, the administration manager for Helena Indian Alliance.

Helena Indian Alliance is running the free dental services at the same time as their Glow Alley Halloween event, Tuesday, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM.

Dental services continue Wednesday until about 5 PM.

You can find more information about Helena Indian Alliance here.