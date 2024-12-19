Little Shell Tribe approaches five years of federal recognition

GREAT FALLS — Once known as “Landless Indians," the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe is celebrating its fifth anniversary of being federally recognized on December 20.

The Little Shell Tribe, headquartered in Great Falls, includes more than 5,000 enrolled members around the state. The tribe has a long history, dating back to followers of Chief Little Shell, who were left without recognition or a land base after disputes over a federal treaty in 1892.

Colleen Hill, executive council secretary/treasurer for the Little Shell Tribe, said,“It means a lot because we can actually say that we have a permanent home now.”

Hill has been enrolled with the tribe since 1987, 32 years before they were officially federally recognized.

Hill said, “It was through the Defense Bill in 2019. We had worked for numerous years on the Part 83, and it was just a struggle over and over and over again. So it ended up being our best option.”

With federal recognition comes benefits and funding, allowing the tribe to do more than they previously could, including setting up their clinic and food distribution building.

Hill said, “I mean, I think the biggest part is, is everybody knowing that with that federal recognition status is that it helps us with a lot of things. We have a seat at the table.”

The tribe has had a successful five years, and plans on continuing to grow in the future.



Hill said, “Just more programs that are going to help our membership out, you know, so when issues come up, we can either have a good resource for them or where we have the capability of helping them.”

The tribe hopes to strengthen the partnership between the city, the county, and the tribe.

Hill said, “We want to be a good partner.”

To learn more about the Little Shell Tribe, click here to visit the website.