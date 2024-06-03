MUIA Celebrates Indian Citizenship Act of 1924

GREAT FALLS — On Sunday the Montana United Indian Association commemorated 100 years of the Indian Citizenship Act of 1924 with a social dance at West Kiwanis Park.

The event had Native Americans from around the state celebrating their citizenship and culture, despite the hardships they have faced over the past century and beyond. There were speakers, food, round dances, and a blessing of the grounds with a pipe ceremony.

“It makes my heart smile, seeing our community come together,” SAID BRANDON FISH, Indigenous Organizer, “Seeing the children playing, seeing our elders be here. Different tribes, different nations coming together just to celebrate us, our resiliency.”

While progress has been made in the past 100 years, the native population is still fighting to get their people heard, getting out and voting and swaying elections in Montana.

“We are genocide survivors,” Fish said, “We made it through residential schools, we made it through sterilizations, and even today we’re still here.”

More information on the Montana United Indian Association can be found here.