Name/logo contest for new store coming to Heart Butte

GREAT FALLS — A new convenience store is planned for the community of Heart Butte.

The Office of the Blackfeet Tribe is offering a $1,000 prize for the design and the selection of a name and logo for the store.

It will be located at 2431 George Duffy Comes At Night Road.

The agency says the name and logo should "reflect and be relevant to the Heart Butte area and be consistent with Blackfeet design and reservation landscape."



The solicitation is subject to Blackfeet Tribal member preference, and special consideration will be given to residents of Heart Butte.

The winner will be chosen by the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council, and will be required to sign a transfer of rights of the name and logo.

Entries must be submitted by November 26, 2024, to Secretary Patrick Armstrong and/or Council Woman Cleo Main.

A ground-breaking ceremony is scheduled before the end of the November, according to Armstrong.

There is no word yet on when the store is expected to open.

For more information, call 406-338-7521, or click here to visit the Facebook page.