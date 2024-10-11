In the lead-up to Indigenous People’s Day on Monday, October 14, 2024, students at Great Falls High School prepared by immersing themselves in a traditional Native game.

Students embrace Native game ahead of Indigenous Peoples' Day

Double Ball, an indigenous game known for its fast pace and teamwork involves two balls connected by bison hide and sticks. The goal of the game is to get the ball through one of the goals on either end of the playing field.

On this day, students from a health class not only learned about a fun game, but they also connected with Indigenous culture and history.

“To win, you actually have to work together, have good communication, and have fun," said Cherchille Nneeo, a student at Great Falls High School.



He explained further that being a transfer student to the Electric City, indigenous culture is new to him.

He said, “I enjoy learning new things. Because I’m not someone who's from like Montana, I traveled here like seven months ago. So ever since I came here, I've been learning new things like this and I enjoy it.”

Indigenous People’s Day will be on Monday, October 14th, celebrating and honoring Indigenous American peoples and commemorating their history and culture.

MTN News

The instructor of the game, as well as Academic Achievement Facilitator for the Indigenous Education Department Kylan Hallett, says that opening doors for students to connect to Native American heritage is important.

Hallett explained, “It's super important just because you have to know about everyone and about the cultures that you're around and understand that they're not very different from you. And it creates, I think, a better feeling of connection and togetherness and also allows our native students to feel seen and you know, that they're allowed to be and should be proud to be native.”

As the holiday approaches, activates like this help ensure students are more informed and connected to the culture being celebrated.