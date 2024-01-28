Fergus County 4H broadens showmanship at Montana Winter Fair

The Montana Winter Fair is a time to celebrate Montana's agricultural production.

4H members have the opportunity to enter in the fun dog show, the cat show, rabbit, or poultry show. These give the kids a chance to practice showing their animals while building their confidence and communication skills.

“Showmanship is the kid is judged, how they perform with their animal, they show, they go through their whole animal, from nose to bottom. They show their animal, their teeth, their nose, their ears, our eyes,” said Christina England, Fergus County program assistant.

These agriculture shows were added to the Montana Winter Fair about five years ago, but some of the kids here in 4H have been participating in these shows for several years.

“Our 4H community is awesome. We have great parents, great kids; I would have to say that our program really flourishes. We have ambassadors, county ambassadors that are very active in our community as well as in our kids and our 4H community.”

