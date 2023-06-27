FERGUS COUNTY — Fergus County teen Julia Kunau's reign as Miss Teen Montana USA came to an end in May when the new title holder was crowned, but her work is far from over. She's just been crowned Miss America's 2023 Montana Teen and will now compete for the national Miss America Teen title.

Fergus County teen set to compete in Miss America Teen pageant

"I will just continue my year of service. That's something I look forward to, just giving back to my community. Promoting my own personal platform as well as promoting the organization and just serving as a positive role model in my community and throughout my state," Kunau said.

Competing for the national crown is something Kunau is both passionate about and familiar with.

"I've always really enjoyed this program. It's kind of what kicked off my start into pageantry. I competed back in 2020 and received fourth runner up," said Kunau.

She's looking forward to getting to know her fellow contestants.

"I'm really excited just to see who it is so that I can reach out and become friends with them, said Kunau. "So, I'm really excited for that aspect and hope that we can become friends throughout this time so that we're super comfortable and super friendly at the national competition."

She said preparation for the interview and fitness portions of the competition will be similar to the preparation for previous pageants but the talent portion will be different.

The date and location of the Miss America Teen pageant have not yet been announced.

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter