Investigation continues into child's death in Lewistown

GREAT FALLS — An investigation is continuing into the death several months ago of five-year old Iris McCarter in Lewistown.

Many people have contacted KRTV in recent days about the case; when we contacted the LPD on Monday, December 16, we were told that the investigation is "ongoing," and the agency declined to release any information.

On Tuesday, December 17, the agency said in a news release that investigators are still waiting for the submittal of a Medical Examiner report and death certificate.

The LPD said that once all of the information has been received, investigators will review the case in conjunction with the Fergus County Attorney and other relevant agencies and people to determine the next court of action.

Police Chief Justin Jenness noted that his office is working with the Fergus County Attorney's Office, the Fergus County Coroner's Office, the Montana Attorney General's Office, and the mother of Iris.

Jenness added: "The Lewistown Police Department understands that incidents such as these can become emotionally charged topics within the community, and we ask for everyone's patience as the investigation is completed.

Several people have shared what they claim are screenshots of medical reports and photos of the child, but we have not been able to verify their accuracy.

We will update you when we get more information.