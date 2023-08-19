Lewistown Art Center closes its doors

LEWISTOWN — After 52 years of operation, the Lewistown Art Center will be closing its doors in order to readjust the center and figure out how best to proceed in the future.

“Rather than kick the can down the road or host one more fundraiser, we really want to take a look at what the art center is doing and make sure it’s of an appropriate scope for central Montana, so that our community can support us and we can also fulfill our mission,” said Mary Callahan Baumstark, the exiting director at the Lewistown Art Center.

MTN News Mary Callahan Baumstark

In terms of what the future will look like for the center, that is still up in the air. While the building might be sold and the center moved to a smaller space, there is also a chance it will become a satellite organization.

The center will be hosting after school art programs for Highland Park, Lewis and Clark, and Garfield Elementary Schools. They also offer “curriculum compliant crates”, which are art education crates with all the supplies and curriculums included for three different age groups.

The center’s last day open is August 20th, when they will be having their “Out of the Closet” second-hand art and supply sale. They will also reopen on September 9th for the Chokecherry Festival.

“I know that there is a community of Central Montanans who deeply love and support the arts and support the art center as it is,” Callahan Baumstark said, “However, we’re looking to make a change so that we can be sustainable at this scope in central Montana, economically and just for the size of our community.”

You can learn more as well as donate to the Lewistown Art Center by clicking here. If you have ideas for what the future of the center could look like, contact this email: lewistownartcenterboard@gmail.com

