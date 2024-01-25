Lewistown preps for Montana Winter Fair

LEWISTOWN — In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez talks with people in Lewistown who are preparing for the annual Montana Winter Fair, which runs from January 26 through January 28, 2024.

More than 20 events will be hosted at several venues throughout Lewistown at this year’s fair. At the Fergus County Fairgrounds north of town, the Trade Center, Pavilion Sale Barn (north end of the Pavilion), Pavilion Arena and Draft Horse Barn will be utilized. On Main Street, The Eagles, The Lewistown Art Center and Celebration Fellowship Church (at the top of the hill) will all host Winter Fair happenings.

Click here to visit the event website.

