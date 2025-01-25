Montana Winter Fair gets underway in Lewistown

In the video below, Paul Sanchez reports from Lewistown, where the annual Montana Winter Fair is underway from January 24 through January 26, 2024.

Montana Winter Fair gets underway

Events will be hosted at several venues throughout Lewistown at this year’s fair. At the Fergus County Fairgrounds north of town, the Trade Center, Pavilion Sale Barn (north end of the Pavilion), Pavilion Arena and Draft Horse Barn will be utilized. On Main Street, The Eagles, The Lewistown Art Center and Celebration Fellowship Church (at the top of the hill) will all host Winter Fair happenings. Click here to visit the event website.