Upgrades underway at the Dash Inn in Lewistown (video)

The Dash Inn has been around since 1952, becoming a staple in Lewistown. It has new ownership and plans to expand by offering delivery, adding a food truck, launching a website and app, and offering scholarships to high school seniors that work there.
