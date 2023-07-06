Watch Now
Upgrades underway at the Dash Inn in Lewistown (video)

Posted at 6:23 PM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 20:25:07-04

The Dash Inn has been around since 1952, becoming a staple in Lewistown. It has new ownership and plans to expand by offering delivery, adding a food truck, launching a website and app, and offering scholarships to high school seniors that work there.

