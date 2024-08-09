3 people dead after small plane crash SW of Augusta

GREAT FALLS — Three people died when a small plane crashed southwest of Augusta on Thursday, August 8, 2024.
According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the plane was a Cessna 182, and it crashed under "unknown circumstances."
The three people were the pilot and two passengers; their names have not yet been released.
Initial reports indicate that the plane went down in the Scapegoat Wilderness at about 3 p.m.
Lewis & Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says that recovery efforts are underway.
The National Transportation Safety Board will be leading the investigation.
We will update you when we get more information.
