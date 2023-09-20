Choteau couple finds success with meat-processing business
Choteau couple finds success with meat-processing business
CHOTEAU — Scott and Cayla Morel have found success after buying a meat-processing facility in Choteau in 2021. In the video above, reporter Paul Sanchez visits the shop and talks with the couple.
Morels Chop Shop is at 302 Seventh Avenue SW in Choteau; for more information, call 406-505-0346.
