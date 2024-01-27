Choteau High School takes center stage as hosts of the state B-C Speech and Drama meet on January 26 and January 27, 2024.

History unfolds in the community with the inclusion of the event as the school proudly hosts talented participants from across the region for the first time.

“It’s really impressive,” explained Cody Marney, the head coach of Speech and Drama at the high school. “We were looking back through at different championship games and we found a state championship football game in like 1989 and that was the last time the community has really seen something to this scale and capacity.”

323 students from 48 schools came together to turn the campus into a hub of intellectual and creative exchange.

The meet will feature 265 entries competing in four or five preliminary rounds, semifinals and finals. The top 16 go to the semifinal round while the top eight will go to finals and become state placers.

MTN News Choteau hosts first-ever state B-C Speech and Drama meet

For the two coaches at Choteau High School, organizing the event was a dream come true.

Lisette Hofer, the assistant speech and drama coach, said, “When we decided that we wanted to host the state event, it was kind of a pipe dream of ours, but we just didn't ever think it could happen. And then the opportunity presented itself. I'm like really excited to show off our community, and our facility so that we can host large meets. And it's been pretty fun.”

For competitors in the meet, their dedication and passion for the world of speech and drama promises to make the event an unforgettable experience.

“My aspirations for my future life is to become an attorney. And so i think i love speech and drama world because you can find things you're passionate about and you can just advance your knowledge and skills about such a thing,” said Ella Birkeland, a Choteau High School Senior.

The awards assembly is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Saturday in the school gymnasium or as quickly after judging tabulations finish. The awards assembly is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.

