Choteau preps for Independence Day celebration

In the video above, Paul Sanchez talks with some of the organizers of this year's Choteau Independence Day celebrations.
SCHEDULE
WEDNESDAY JULY 3
- 9am to 3 pm Summer Festival
- 12pm Community Band Performance
- 1pm Duck Race
- 4pm Rodeo Slack
- 5pm Brew Fest / Live Music
- 9pm Legion Street Dance
THURSDAY JULY 4
- 10 am – Parade (line up at 9 am)
- 1pm Steak Fry
- 2pm Rodeo