Family fun at the 'threshing bee' in Choteau

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the 41st annual Threshing Bee in Choteau.

FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 20-22: Teton Antique Steam & Gas Threshing Association will host the 41st annual Threshing Bee at TASGA Grounds in Choteau. Friday from noon to 5pm; Saturday & Sunday from 8am to 5pm. Admission: Youth/Adult: $10; Kids 12 & under: Free; Family: $25. Events include Kids Train Rides, Vintage Equipment Displays, Grain Grinding, Pottery Making, Sawmilling, Blacksmithing, and more. For more information call Rick Corey at 406-466-5409.