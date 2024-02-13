Mexican and Italian flavors on the menu at this new restaurant in Choteau

In the video above, Paul Sanchez reports on the La Mia Cucina, a restaurant that opened recently at 425 Main Avenue South in Choteau.



The City of Choteau has a new culinary treat in town and it's called La Mia Cucina , bringing you flavors from Mexico and Italy to enjoy. Here's a few words from the owners, April and Steve Gillespie.

Steve Gillespie: "Well our new restaurant actually started off at a food trailer. So we started that a couple years ago and decided we need to make money. We didn't know how to do it right. We’re to old nobody is going to hire us to work, so it’s like, likes It's everybody got to eat so let’s buy a food trailer and learn how to cook. So we did and people started. We learn how to cook a little bit and people started buying our food and Fairfield took care of us down there. And this building came up for us and we outgrew where we were. So we're here now and we're excited about our new adventure and were still learning how to cook."

They have bought the bakery and donut shop that everyone loved here in town. But don't worry Rhoda is still making all the delicious baked goods and donuts for everyone to enjoy.

April Gillespie: "We just want to thank everybody in Choteau for supporting us. And. And I trying our food. We'd also like to thank Fairfield for making our dreams possible to come to Choteau, because if it wasn't for them, we wouldn't be here."

So if you're in the mood for Huevos Rancheros, a Pizza, Chimichanga or a Panzerotti. Take the short drive and enjoy La Mia Cucina and continue to support small businesses and our area.

