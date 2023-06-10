Olivia Lain Medspa opens in Conrad

On a Friday morning, Olivia Lain Medspa (link) co-owner Ashton Hofstadt put on black latex gloves preparing to administer to a client one of the business's many services.

"We offer a full-service of medical aesthetics and then we offer a full-service weight loss clinic," Hofstadt explained.

She and Co-Owner Stephanie Nelson spent about two years working to get the business open.

"We did a lot of learning beforehand to see the things that we wanted to offer up here," Nelson said.

"We both have gotten services at medical spas before and have had to drive at least to Great Falls to get those services. So, we've been thinking about it for years and then, finally, just put out plan into action," said Hofstadt.

In the first month, they helped 11 clients lose almost 82 pounds and 120.5 inches.

"All of our services that we provide, we're also using our skinbetter products on our clients. So they're getting a little piece of that so they can see how good these products are," Nelson said.

The community has been very supportive of the business.

"We were both just about moved to tears on opening day. The florist next door brought over, I think, 10 bouquets of flowers from different businesses in the community. We've just had a huge outpouring of support," said Hofstadt.

Hofstadt and Nelson said as of Friday it was too early to know if the business will expand someday, but they would both like to expand.

