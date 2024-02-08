Teton Pass Ski Resort closes for the season

Teton Pass Ski Resort (site) announced on Thursday, February 9, 2024, that it has closed for for the season. The ski area is about 35 miles west/northwest of Choteau.



Charles Hlavac, the owner of the ski resort, said in a news release: "Those who know me, know that I am optimist, and that this choice was not made lightly. There are a multitude of reasons that I am basing my decision on; notwithstanding, the obvious elephant in the room, the weather. We are simply experiencing the lowest levels of moisture ever recorded at our site in 55 years of recording data!"

All current season passes and pre-purchased lift ticket vouchers will carry over for next season.

