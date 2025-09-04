New owners for Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Roadhouse Diner, known for its innovative burgers and dedicated fanbase, has officially changed hands – but fans of the local favorite can be assured that the flavor will not be lost.

Tara Beam, who created the restaurant with her husband Jason in 2015, announced several days ago that Danica and Dillon Gliko are the new co-owners.

The response was quick and very positive. Danica said, "Everyone was very supportive, very kind. Everywhere I walk into, every store — congratulations from everywhere, so it’s been very fun.”

Danica is no stranger to the Roadhouse Diner. She has been working there for about nine years and has been gradually preparing for this role under the supervision of Tara and Jason, who have recently retired to spend more time with their families after a decade of serving the community.

While ownership may change, customers should not expect significant changes to the food or the atmosphere.

"Same fresh products, same recipes, same theme. There might be a change or two that's small — like different special ideas or ways to promote stuff on Facebook — but the main part of what you’ve grown to love is going to stay exactly the same,” Gliko said.

She added, "It's not Tara and Jason, but it's still somebody that you've worked with forever. I understand everything you go through, and I'll make sure it's as smooth as possible."

(SEPTEMBER 2, 2025) The Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls, opened in June 2015 by Jason and Tara Beam, will soon have new owners.

Tara announced this week that the restaurant is being sold to long-time employee Danica Gliko and her husband Dillon.

Danica told KRTV: "We promise to keep the same local ingredients and delicious burgers everyone knows and loves!"

Tara told KRTV: "It is time for a new generation to take over the iconic Roadhouse Diner. They have the benefit of being GEN X trained with the Millennial flair to bring a new vibe to carry on our legacy. We are confident Danica and Dillon will continue serving Montana-fresh McCafferty Ranch beef, Great Harvest-exclusive Roadhouse buns and in-house cut fries with some new Specials everyone has come to know and love."

The building at 613 15th Street North had previously been home to Goode's Q & Bayou Grill, Pam's Friendly Diner, and the Pine Cone Patio.

Since opening, the Roadhouse has garnered a reputation for its burgers, regularly topping "Best Of" lists for Great Falls and Montana.

It also is notable for its marketing and branding by featuring scores of specials over the years, and also playing (mostly) heavy metal and classic rock.

Among their notable specials: a "Commander In Beef" burger when President Donald Trump visited Great Falls in 2018, a "Back To The Future" burger for the 30th anniversary of the classic 1985 movie, and a "cricket burger" for Halloween.

The restaurant was in the news last month when pop superstar Justin Bieber stopped by for lunch - click here for details.

Bieber isn't the first celebrity to dine at the restaurant - noted musician/comedian Reggie Watts (a Great Falls High School graduate) has eaten there, and so has Hayley Orrantia, a singer and actress best known as one of the stars of the hit TV show "The Goldbergs."



