Restaurants and shops in Great Falls (September 2025)

GREAT FALLS — We have updates on several new and existing businesses in Great Falls.



WHAT: Pizza Ranch

WHERE: 2515 10th Avenue South

FORMERLY: Joann Fabrics

OPENING: September 22

The buffet restaurant will have an "arcade zone" of more than 5,000 square feet, along with themed party rooms. Click here to follow progress on their Facebook page.

Pizza Ranch

WHAT: Planet Earth

WHERE: 116 Central Avenue

WHEN: No closure date announced yet

The decades-long fixture on Central Avenue announced several days ago that it will be closing. The quirky shop sells clothing, greeting cards, jewelry, and more.

David Sherman

WHAT: Town Pump Lounge/Casino

WHERE: at 1525 Third Avenue NW

WHEN: No opening date announced yet

The building that formerly housed New Peking restaurant and then a Best Wok restaurant has been demolished within the last several days. A new lounge/casino will be built on the site.

David Sherman

WHAT: Great Falls Heroes Rise Coffee

WHERE: 5600 Seventh Avenue South

WHEN: No opening date announced yet

Great Falls Heroes Rise Coffee is opening on the east side of Great Falls in the space formerly occupied by Great Falls Rocks & Sheds. The business will also feature a "mobile coffee unit" for events. The business website states: "We would have to say that the EMS life has been in our blood for many generations and it is just part of who we are, it’s a way of life."

David Sherman Great Falls Heroes Rise Coffee

WHAT: Pomodoro Italian Restaurant

WHERE: 1008 20th Street South

WHEN: Early October

Pomodoro (Facebook) is in the building that formerly housed Mrs. Wright's Pasties. They plan to serve fresh pastas, piadinas, and dolci.

David Sherman Pomodoro Restaurant in Great Falls

WHAT: Big Sky Bungee

WHERE: 1020 Central Avenue

WHEN: Fall 2025

Big Sky Bungee describes itself as a Gym/Physical Fitness Center and Pilates Studio. Click here to visit the Facebook page.



WHAT: Coffee Republic

WHERE: 1000 Central Avenue West

OPENING: To be announced

Coffee Republic is doing a remodel on the building for their third location. Coffee Republic opened its first store in Great Falls in 2022 at 3615 10th Avenue South, and then opened a location in the Fox Farm Neighborhood.



WHAT: Sweet Junes Freeze Dried Candy & More

WHERE: Times Square Building (525 Central Avenue)

WHEN: Opened on September 2

Click here to visit the Facebook page.

WHAT: Three Moons Body Shop

WHERE: 118 Central Avenue (Suite 2)

WHEN: August 27

The piercing studio/tattoo shop will open in its new location downtown on August 27, and will host a grand opening event starting at 5pm. Click here to visit the website.

WHAT: Panera Bread

WHERE: 1322 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: JB's Restaurant

Panera Bread is a counter-serve bakery/cafe chain serving sandwiches, salads, and more.

Panera Bread being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Texas Roadhouse

WHERE: 1216 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Fiesta En Jalisco; Applemill Grill

Texas Roadhouse is a 664-unit steakhouse chain; there are locations in Billings, Bozeman, and Missoula.

Texas Roadhouse being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Spirit Halloween

WHERE: Holiday Village Mall

OPENING: Currently open

FORMERLY: Bed Bath & Beyond

The seasonal Halloween store was formerly located in the old Shopko building on the Northwest Bypass.

Spirit Halloween (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Homegrown Dental

WHERE: Ninth Street South

OPENING: Not yet announced

Homegrown Dental (MTN News photo)

WHAT: Car wash

WHERE: 833 Smelter Avenue NE

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Ryan's Cash & Carry

Car wash being built (MTN News photo)

WHAT: WinCo Foods

WHERE: 301 Northwest Bypass

OPENING: Not yet announced

WinCo Foods is now registered as the owner of the building that formerly was Shopko, but no details of development have been released at this point. WinCo operates grocery stores in several Montana communities, including Helena, Bozeman, and Billings.

WHAT: Clearwater Credit Union

WHERE: First Avenue North/Park Drive

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Hardee's restaurant

WHAT: Halle Properties

WHERE: 2400 10th Avenue South

OPENING: Not yet announced

FORMERLY: Loading Zone/Playground

The site was formerly occupied by the Loading Zone bar, which closed in 2022. The site is now owned by Halle Properties, which manages real estate for the retailer Discount Tire.

OTHER RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

BEST WOK: After being closed for several months, Best Wok re-opened on Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 1800 10th Avenue South in Great Falls.

CHICK-FIL_A: The City of Great Falls confirmed that Chick-fil-A has submitted a preliminary traffic impact study to the city, which is an assessment of potential impacts a proposed development project might have on surrounding roads. The location is 711 10th Avenue South. The study will be reviewed by the City and the Montana Department of Transportation for a potential restaurant location at 711 10th Avenue South. The city provided the following statement on the situation: "Chick-fil-A hasn’t yet filed any paperwork with the City for demolition of the former paint building remaining on that block, nor has it filed any paperwork for the construction of a new restaurant. The traffic study submittal is a good sign the project is moving forward, however." The popular fast-food restaurant specializes in chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, and has more than 3,000 locations across the country, including several in Montana.

ASIAN MIX: Located in Holiday Village Mall, Asian Mix opened in April 2025. The menu features Chinese, Thai, and Myanmar food, along with sushi, and notes that all items are available on a "spicy level" of 1 to 5.

HOWARD'S PIZZA: The iconic Howard's Pizza delivery trucks in Great Falls will soon be a thing of the past. The popular pizzeria announced this week that effective August 18, all delivery orders must be made online and will be delivered via DoorDash. The company said: "Recently, we made the hard decision to shift our delivery operations to DoorDash, a move driven by several economic factors that have made this transition necessary." Howard's Pizza cited rising delivery costs and cost-efficiency as factors in the change. We contacted Howard's Pizza to get more information; they declined to be interviewed. Click here to read more. Howard's Pizza has four locations in Great Falls.

THE COLLECTIVE - VINTAGE EMPORIUM: Opened this month at 522 Central Avenue, selling antiques, collectibles, and vintage items. Open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

WINDY CITY LIQUIDATIONS: Opened in June at 624 Central Avenue. They say they specialize in liquidation buyouts and operate as a bin store, and will offer a variety of items, including home goods, electronics, gardening, and more. Click here to visit the Facebook page.

SODA STATION: Opened in April in the Holiday Village Mall parking lot in the space formerly occupied by Starbucks. The Montana-based company has six locations in Billings and one in Laurel. The shop offers soda customizations, with endless flavors, cream, boba, fruit puree, and energy drinks. They are drive-through only, and also serve hot drinks.

SWING & MEAT: Opened in late May at 1210 Ninth Street South (former Goodwill building). The new businesses plans to bring a new level of entertainment to the community, including golf simulators, cornhole simulators, and VR games and experiences. The owners noted: “Heads up: The ‘meat” part is still in the works — a food and snack experience is coming soon, and trust us, it’s going to be worth the wait!” Click here to visit the website.

ELEVATION 3330: The business in downtown Great Falls closed on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The second-story business opened at 410 Central Avenue in April 2019, and featured an open-air balcony that overlooked the street below.

