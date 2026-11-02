1 dead, person of interest in custody after firearm discharge at Malmstrom Air Force Base

One person is dead, and a person of interest is in custody after an incident involving the discharge of a firearm in a dormitory at Malmstrom Air Force Base, according to a statement released by the 341st Missile Wing.

The incident occurred on Sunday, on the Montana installation, the statement said.

Officials said there is no known threat to Airmen, their families, or the general public.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic loss,” Col. David Wyrick, commander of the 341st Missile Wing, said in the statement. “The safety and well-being of our Airmen, civilian personnel and community remain our top priority.”

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is ongoing. Officials said the identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The 341st Missile Wing said it would release additional information as it becomes available and is appropriate for public disclosure.