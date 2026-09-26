2 dead after suspected homicide, officer-involved shooting in Harlem

HARLEM — Two people are dead following a law enforcement operation in Harlem that began Thursday morning and continued into early Friday, according to new information released by the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

WATCH Madison Collier's report below:

Montana DCI investigating homicide, officer-involved shooting after Harlem standoff

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office identified the woman found dead inside the apartment as 49-year-old Shannon Morin. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Authorities also identified 38-year-old Jordan Alexander Werk, who DCI said exchanged gunfire with law enforcement following hours of attempted negotiations.

According to DCI, the response began around 11:17 a.m. Thursday when Morin’s daughter called authorities. She reported that Werk was inside her mother's apartment at Third Avenue SW and that he claimed to be armed with a high-powered rifle.

When Blaine County deputies arrived, they tried to speak with Werk through the apartment door and determine whether Morin was safe. DCI said Werk refused to cooperate and claimed she was not inside.

Madison Collier/ MTN News The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating a homicide and an officer-involved shooting following an hours long law enforcement operation.

Blaine County Undersheriff Chris Adair said investigators had reason to believe otherwise.

“We were confident that the victim was in the apartment,” Adair said. “We didn't know at the time if she was alive. We didn't know if she was just being held against her will.”

With concerns about domestic violence and a possible hostage situation, DCI said authorities obtained a search warrant for the apartment and an arrest warrant for Werk.

The apartment is located near Harlem Elementary School. Adair said elementary students were moved to the high school and dismissed early as law enforcement continued its response.

As Werk remained barricaded inside, the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office began requesting additional resources.

Adair said the rural department didn’t have the equipment or manpower needed to safely handle the situation on its own.

“We don't have those resources. We don't have the equipment we need. We don't have the manpower we need,” Adair said. “You know, if we had pushed it without their help, we probably would have had an officer shot.”

Madison Collier/ MTN News Harlem Elementary School is located near the apartment where the law enforcement operation unfolded. Blaine County Undersheriff Chris Adair said elementary students were moved to the high school and dismissed early.

The Central Montana High Risk Unit, which includes members of the Great Falls Police Department and Cascade County Sheriff's Office, was requested. Because authorities were dealing with a possible hostage situation, the Billings Police Department SWAT Team was also called to Harlem.

Adair said FBI negotiators spent hours trying to communicate with Werk. The Valley County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol and Fort Belknap Tribal Police also assisted.

DCI said the Central Montana High Risk Unit and Billings SWAT arrived around 1:30 a.m. Friday. Negotiations continued as law enforcement tried to determine Morin’s condition.

Once the tactical teams were in place, DCI said law enforcement deployed less-than-lethal force inside the residence.

DCI said Werk then partially came out of the apartment and an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement followed.

Madison Collier/ MTN News Equipment used during the hourslong law enforcement response in Harlem. Undersheriff Chris Adair said officers deployed CS gas as they tried to get Jordan Werk to come out of the barricaded apartment.

Werk was pronounced dead at the scene. Additionally, two tactical team members received minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

When law enforcement entered the apartment, they found Morin dead inside.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office requested that DCI investigate. DCI is processing evidence and conducting witness interviews as part of its investigation into both the homicide and officer-involved shooting.

The scene has since been secured, and authorities say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Adair also encouraged anyone experiencing domestic violence, or who knows someone who may be in danger, to reach out for help and report concerns to law enforcement.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788.

