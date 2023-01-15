Face The State: January 15, 2023

Every weekend, MTN News takes viewers inside the 68th session of the Montana Legislature with “Face The State.”

Hosts Augusta McDonnell and Jackie Coffin recap the past week in Helena, discuss the session with lawmakers and civic leaders, and look ahead to what’s coming up at the capitol.

Face The State can be seen on the KRTV Streaming App with new episodes premiering Fridays at 8:00 pm.

You can also watch on demand every weekend under The 68th Session: Montana State Legislature category in the KRTV Streaming App.

