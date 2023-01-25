Watch Now
Watch live: 'State of the State' on Wednesday evening

Montana State Capitol
Jonathon Ambarian
Posted at 6:29 PM, Jan 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-24 20:36:26-05

Governor Greg Gianforte will give his second State of the State address on Wednesday, January 25, at 7 p.m., at the 68th session of the Montana Legislature in Helena.

The Republican governor has already laid out much of the top issues he’d like to see addressed by the Republican supermajority legislature. Gianforte’s priorities include his “Red Tape Relief” initiative, tax cuts, and ways to address the state’s housing crisis.

MTN’s reporter Jonathon Ambarian will have a breakdown of the speech and the Democrat’s response on the 10 p.m. newscast.

Tune in to KRTV's live coverage of the event beginning at 7 p.m. You can also watch the speech on the KRTV Streaming App.

