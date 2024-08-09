A brief introduction to the art of blacksmithing

VALIER — In the video above, Paul Sanchez talks with Logan Nation about the art of blacksmithing.
- 3 dead in plane crash SW of Augusta
- Trump visits Montana: how to watch
- COLD CASE: teen's killer found after 28 years
- Cascade man charged with vehicular homicide
Paul Sanchez provided the following transcript of the video:
Blacksmithing is an important skill to have on a ranch or farm. Here in Montana, we shoe horses and mules as well as making things work a little while longer before heading to town.
I spoke with Instructor Logan Nation to find out why Blacksmithing is such a unique skill. I could literally take scrap steel like leaf spring or some turn into a blade, turn it into a part for get anything, turn into a new hitch. Really just, the ability to go and take stuff and turn into something completely different and reuse stuff, especially is very handy.
Logan shares his experience with me and why he is passionate about Blacksmithing
I think today also there's there's a pretty good amount of Blacksmiths, but moving more people into the hobby just so it doesn't die out because slowly people are moving more towards just buy the new part or something instead of try and fix it or try and repair it or make a new one and, save themselves a little bit of money, get a good skill out of it that you can use for really anything.
This young Blacksmith is ready to take his skills to the next level and start making hand made knives.