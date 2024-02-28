Watch Now
1 person dead, 1 injured in a crash in Park County

Deadly crash in Park County (February 27, 2024)
Deadly crash in Park County (February 27, 2024)
Posted at 11:25 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 13:26:12-05

GREAT FALLS — A woman died and another was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Park County on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the crash happened several miles south of Livingston at about 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday; the road was icy and snow-covered.

A 34-year-old woman from Emigrant was southbound in a Nissan Pathfinder on US-89 when she crossed into the northbound lane and collided head-on with a Subaru Forester near mile marker 49.

The Emigrant woman died at the scene; her name has not been released at this point.

The 72-year-old woman driving the Forester was taken to Livingston for her injuries; there is no word on the severity or nature of her injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt, according to the MHP.

The MHP report says that the woman who died was not wearing a seatbelt and was driving too fast for conditions. Alcohol and/or drugs were not factors in the crash.

The two drivers were the only occupants of their respective vehicles.

We will update you if we get more information.

