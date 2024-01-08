1 person dead after multi-vehicle crash in Jefferson County

BOZEMAN — One person died after a crash involving at least two vehicles on Interstate 90 between Three Forks and Cardwell on Sunday, January 7, 2024, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Jefferson County Sheriff Tom Grimsrud said in a news release that Jefferson County dispatch received a report of a crash on Cardwell Hill on I-90 westbound at around 11:57 a.m.

Montana Highway Patrol responded, with assistance from the Sheriff's office, the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department, and Jefferson Valley EMSR.

The news release said air ambulances were requested but unable to fly due to weather conditions, and traffic on I-90 was blocked for several hours.

Several agencies from Madison, Broadwater, Butte-Silver Bow, and Gallatin counties also responded to provide mutual aid, according to the release.

No other details have been released at this point, including the name of the person who died and whether anyone else was seriously injured.

We will update you if we get more information.

